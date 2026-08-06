Jeong Bo-seok Says He Was Burned by a Stock Scam: "The Stock Hit the Daily Limit Down as Soon as I Bought In, and the Major Shareholder Was Selling"

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Actor Jeong Bo-seok opened up about being scammed in a stock investment in the past.

On the 5th, a video titled "The day I met senior Jewelry Jeong and was reminded of the past" was uploaded to Hwang Jung-eum's YouTube channel.

In the video, Jeong Bo-seok recalled a difficult period when he was heavily involved in stocks, saying, "There was a time when my wife and I were almost competing to see who could lose more money."

He explained what happened at the time, saying, "I told a friend, and he introduced me to someone else," and "He said he had information that could help me recover all the money I had lost so far at once."

He continued, "Starting the day I bought in, it suddenly began to fall. When I asked why, they said it was to shake out ordinary investors," adding, "I believed that and was told to average down, so I bought in again."

But the outcome was different from what he expected. Jeong Bo-seok said, "Then I saw that the major shareholder was selling," and added, "It turned out the person who introduced me was the major shareholder. It was part of a process of transferring his stake to someone else."

He said, "They were trying to lure in retail investors, sell the stock, and get out," and added, "Once you lose money in stocks, you start wanting to break even, and they were exploiting that." He also recalled the shock of the time, saying, "One day, it suddenly hit the daily limit down, and then it hit the daily limit down again." Hwang Jung-eum then asked, "So how much did you lose?" Jeong Bo-seok replied, "I won't tell you," drawing laughter.

Jeong Bo-seok pointed to steady work as the driving force that helped him endure difficult times. He said, "Even though there were difficult situations, I was able to get through them without a major shock because there was always work," adding, "I am so grateful that I have been active for 40 years since my debut, and I have continued working for all 40 years without taking a single year off."

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.