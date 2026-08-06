‘No Wonder It’s Impossible Not to Fall for Him’... Byeon Woo-seok’s Donation to a Child Patient Linked to ‘Jae-seok's B&B Rules!’ Moves Fans

[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] Actor Byeon Woo-seok’s warm act of kindness was belatedly revealed through a comment from a participant in the Netflix variety show "Jae-seok's B&B Rules!".

On the 5th, Byeon Woo-seok posted several advertising photos on his social networking service account without any explanation. The brand he is currently serving as ambassador for was featured in the images.

A comment under the post drew attention after a user who called Byeon Woo-seok "Team Leader Byeon" shared a touching story.

The user said, "A child at the childcare facility where I used to work was able to complete treatment safely thanks to the donation for Team Leader’s patient treatment fund."

The commenter was identified as a participant in the Netflix variety show "Jae-seok's B&B Rules!," which was released in May. At the time, Byeon Woo-seok appeared as a team leader alongside Lee Kwang-soo and Ji Ye-eun.

He added, "It is truly amazing and moving that Team Leader’s warm heart reached even a place I care about," and said, "Thank you sincerely and I respect you for giving one child such great hope."

Byeon Woo-seok replied, writing, "That is truly wonderful news."

Byeon Woo-seok has consistently continued donation activities for children and adolescent patients. In 2024, he donated 300 million won to Severance Hospital, and in 2025 he donated all proceeds from merchandise sales to the Korea Child Cancer Foundation. He also gave an additional 100 million won on Jan. 1 this year to support treatment for child and adolescent patients.

Meanwhile, Byeon Woo-seok is currently busy filming the Netflix series "Solo Leveling."

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.