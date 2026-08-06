"Bwatnyago" Singer Jeong Sam Reveals Surprise Update After 10-Year Disappearance: "I Suffered From Depression and Panic Disorder, and I Make a Living Managing a Pension" (Special Report World)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Sohee] Singer Jeong Sam, who won widespread love with his hit song "Bwatnyago," has opened up about why he stepped away from broadcasting for 10 years. He also shared the painful period when he struggled with depression and panic disorder, even thinking about taking his own life.

On the 6th, MBN's "Special Report World" released a preview video titled "The Story Behind Singer Jeong Sam, Who Disappeared for 10 Years."

Jeong Sam rose to fame with "Bwatnyago" and went on to work across a range of fields, including as a reporter, radio DJ, and master of ceremonies, thanks to his trademark wit and quick humor. But at some point, he vanished from television and did not appear in public for 10 years.

In the video released that day, Jeong Sam said he is now living a new life by running a pension.

Explaining why he stopped his activities, he recalled, "I couldn't watch TV for a while. Whenever I did, my chest felt tight and I couldn't breathe."

He added, "Suddenly, I developed depression and panic disorder. Going to the hospital and taking medication didn't help." His confession drew sympathy. Jeong Sam also revealed, "I even thought about dying three times," calmly describing the severe mental pain he endured at the time and deepening the sense of sorrow.

He eventually gave up his singing career and said he has been making a living by managing the pension. More than anything, Jeong Sam also revealed deep guilt toward his mother. "I am an unfilial son. All I have ever given my mother is worry, concern, and pain," he said. "I am a sinner before my mother." His words have stirred sympathy and curiosity about the real reason he disappeared from the public eye for 10 years, as well as the story hidden between him and his mother.

Meanwhile, Jeong Sam's story will be aired on MBN's "Special Report World" at 9:10 p.m. on the 6th.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.