Bang Eun-hee Breaks Down in Tears Over Her Late Mother, Saying She Blames Herself: "How Hard Must It Have Been Until the Moment You Left?" (Special Report World)

[Sportschosun Kim Sohee reporter] Actress Bang Eun-hee moved viewers as she opened up about her longing for her mother, who died suddenly, and the guilt she has carried for six years.

On the 6th, MBN released a preview video titled "Actress Bang Eun-hee, the story of her six years of self-blame over her mother's death". The episode will air tonight at 9:10 p.m.

The video showed Bang Eun-hee's daily life as a 38-year veteran actress who is still fully devoted to acting. It also captured her spending an ordinary day, steadying her mind with running on her days off.

Bang Eun-hee honestly said, "When my mind was struggling, I did not go outside. I did not want others to see me at my worst."

She then visited the home where her late mother had lived, but could not bring herself to take a step inside. As she looked around the house, Bang Eun-hee eventually welled up and blamed herself, saying, "If I had been happy with my life, I would have come more often. This happened because I kept trying to show only my good side."

Later, Bang Eun-hee visited the columbarium where her mother rests and cried for a long time in front of the memorial site, unable to speak.

She sobbed, "Mom, I'm sorry," and continued, "How hard must it have been for you, with that suffering look, until the very moment you passed away?" She could not stop crying as guilt overwhelmed her.

This is not the first time Bang Eun-hee has expressed regret over her mother.

Last month, she appeared on a YouTube channel and recalled the time she suddenly lost her mother, sharing the heartbreaking story.

At the time, Bang Eun-hee said, "Both of my parents have passed away, but my mother died in a truly sudden and unbelievable way." She added, "My situation was not good then, so I could not visit her for a year. I told her, 'I'll come see you soon,' but she passed away before I could."

She went on to say, "My mother was found two days after she died," and added that she had to rely on a special cleaning company because it was difficult to sort through her belongings herself.

Even after so much time has passed, Bang Eun-hee continues to live with longing and remorse for her mother, and her sincerity left viewers deeply moved.

Meanwhile, Bang Eun-hee made her entertainment debut in the 1990 film "Watercolor Painting in a Rainy Day." She later appeared in films such as "Two Cops" and "Not Found," as well as dramas including "A Girl Who Sees Smells" and "Not Found," building recognition through a wide range of roles. More recently, she has been connecting with audiences through the play "Not Found."

Kim Sohee, Sportschosun

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.