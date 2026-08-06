Im Woo-il Says, "Eating Expired Food Gives You Probiotics"... A Frugal Habit He Couldn’t Shake Even After Making Money

[Sportschosun Jung An-ji] Comedian Im Woo-il drew laughs as he revealed his unusual frugal habits and life philosophy.

On the 5th, Im Woo-il appeared on the YouTube channel Vivo TV's "Keeping Secrets" and shared stories about his practical, money-saving lifestyle.

That day, Im Woo-il laughed as he addressed a past remark that he wears underwear until more of his skin shows through. "When you wear underwear for a long time, it can get worn out. Back when I was being extremely stingy, I thought it was fine to keep wearing it even if there was a small hole. But once skin starts taking up a larger area, that's when you have to replace it," he said.

Im Woo-il also shared his unusual frugality philosophy: "If I eat something past its expiration date, I create probiotics in my body." He added with a laugh, "I hardly ever get sick. I think the reason I don't feel ill is because my immune system is so strong."

Kim Sook asked, "Now that you make money, do you still save leftovers and eat them?" Im Woo-il replied, "That has nothing to do with whether I make a lot or a little. I'm just the kind of person who hates wasting food," showing that his frugal habits have not changed.

Im Woo-il had also once said, "It's not that I save money. Money just ends up being saved." He explained, "Until not long ago, I lived in constant anxiety, so I had no choice but to live a life of saving wherever I could," saying that his frugality comes not from habit alone but from the life he has lived.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.