Kim Hyo-rin Says Her Best Friend Took Her Boyfriend: "What Could I Do If They Said They Loved Each Other?" (Noppakku)

[Sportschosun Reporter Park A-ram] Singer Kim Hyo-rin candidly shared that her boyfriend was once taken by her best friend.

On the YouTube channel "Noppakku Tak Jae-hoon," released on the 5th, Kim Hyo-rin, who recently made a comeback with her mini album "OriginaLyn," appeared and talked about her dating experiences.

That day, Tak Jae-hoon brought up the story of how Kim Hyo-rin had once lost her boyfriend to a close friend, and recalled that she had taken it calmly at the time.

In response, Kim Hyo-rin said, "How did you know?" She then recalled, "My best friend and my boyfriend said, 'We're going to love each other,' so what could I do?"

When Tak Jae-hoon asked what she would do if the same thing happened again, she laughed and replied, "I can't just sit still. I'd quickly meet another man."

Kim Hyo-rin also showed confidence, saying, "But honestly, I'm sure no other woman could take my man away from me."

She also revealed her dating style. "I'm not the type to flirt in a calculated way," she said. "I don't understand people who act perfectly fine at a drinking party, then suddenly say they feel dizzy when someone they like shows up."

"If there's a man I like, I actually stay even more alert. I think I should be more energetic," she added. "Rather than hinting around at a bar by saying you're dizzy and suggesting ice cream, it's better to just say honestly, 'I want to eat ice cream with you.'"

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.