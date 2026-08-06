Song Hye-kyo Looks Like a Goddess Even in a White T-Shirt and Jeans... "A Short Cut Suits Her Too"

[Sportschosun Kim So-hee] Actress Song Hye-kyo shared an update, showing off her distinctive fashion sense even in her effortless everyday life.

On the 6th, Song Hye-kyo posted several photos on her account along with a sunglasses emoji.

In the released photos, Song Hye-kyo paired a white short-sleeved T-shirt with light blue jeans and added sunglasses and a leather bag as accents. Even with a relaxed look, her signature sophistication and natural charm stood out.

In particular, she drew attention by showing her unmatched presence with nothing more than a simple casual outfit, while also boasting her unchanged beauty.

Fans responded enthusiastically, leaving comments such as "A white T-shirt and jeans? Legendary," "So beautiful," "A short cut suits her so well," and "Her everyday life is a work of art."

Meanwhile, Song Hye-kyo is set to return with the Netflix series "Tantara." The series tells the story of people dreaming of success against the backdrop of the Korean entertainment industry in the 1960s through the 1980s. Song Hye-kyo will appear as Minja, a woman who has lived a strong and resilient life.

She is also starting a new chapter after parting ways with UAA, her agency of 14 years, and joining a new management company founded by CEO Shin Jae-ho, the husband of her stylist and former head of AAP.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.