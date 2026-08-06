"145kg" Mirage Says Anesthesia Didn't Work Because of Her Large Build and Drinking Tolerance, So Her Wisdom Tooth Was Pulled Almost While Fully Awake

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Gae-eun] Comedian Mirage shared a story about struggling through a wisdom tooth extraction because the anesthesia did not take effect.

On the 5th, a video titled "When the midsummer heat wears you out, eat noodles" was uploaded to the YouTube channel "Anything Goes with Shingiru."

At a famous kalguksu restaurant, Mirage said, "If they have makgeolli, I'll drink it. If not, I won't. I'm serious," showing a more restrained side than her usual reputation as a heavy drinker. She then added, "I have to go to the dentist this week, and overweight comedians always have that kind of episode at least once," referring to her anesthesia experience.

She said, "I have a big body, and when you drink a lot, anesthesia doesn't work well. When I had my wisdom tooth pulled, you could say I was almost completely sober," surprising viewers.

Mirage said, "I should not drink, but I don't know for sure whether I'll have the wisdom tooth removed, so I'll order it first," and tried to order makgeolli. However, the restaurant did not serve it, leaving her disappointed.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.