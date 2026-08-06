Did Hwang Jung-min Fall Into a Trap Set by A? '62 Calls' Turned Out to Be "Please Stop Contacting Me"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong An-ji] As recorded phone calls between actor Hwang Jung-min and a woman identified as A, who claimed to have had a personal relationship with him, were made public, the reason Hwang Jung-min called A first 62 times has come to light.

On the 6th, Dispatch reported that after analyzing 62 recorded calls that Hwang Jung-min made first to A, it found that the reason he called first was to ask her to stop contacting him and to end their relationship.

Earlier, A claimed that she had exchanged a total of 77 calls with Hwang Jung-min between May 2024 and May 2025, and that 62 of them were initiated by Hwang Jung-min, arguing that the two had private interactions.

However, based on the released recordings, Dispatch said that most of Hwang Jung-min's calls were aimed at ending the relationship, with remarks such as "Stop texting me," "Stop contacting me," "I don't want to meet," "I feel like I'm going to die," "Let's cut ties," "I'm going crazy," "Please," and "This is too much for me."

When A sent messages late at night, Hwang Jung-min called her the next morning and pleaded, "Please. Don't send messages like that so late at night, just however you want."

Why did Hwang Jung-min let himself be dragged along by A? According to Dispatch, A pressured him psychologically by claiming she had attempted suicide. Hwang Jung-min reportedly responded by saying, "Don't say something that serious. That's a threat," expressing concern over the situation.

The process by which Hwang Jung-min ended up sending A a selfie was also revealed. A repeatedly asked him for a selfie. Hwang Jung-min suggested that they take one together if they met at a premiere, but A refused and insisted only on receiving a selfie. In the end, Hwang Jung-min sent her a photo, and it was later used as evidence to support claims that the two had a private relationship.

A also asked Hwang Jung-min to spend 24 hours together in an enclosed space and to join her for drinking, but he refused.

Hwang Jung-min acknowledged responsibility for actions that could have caused misunderstandings, such as suggesting a meal to a fan and using friendly expressions. In the recordings, he also apologized, saying, "I misspoke when I said, 'Do you want to work together sometime.' I really messed up," and added, "It wasn't easy to end things face to face, and I didn't want to meet, so I think I dragged this out like that. I truly apologize."

Even after that, as the contact continued, Hwang Jung-min pleaded, "Let's cut ties," and "Please, just let me live. I'll beg you with both hands, please."

Meanwhile, Hwang Jung-min's side filed a criminal complaint, claiming that A was a suspect in an ongoing stalking crime. The court issued a temporary restraining order barring A from approaching him and a summary order imposing a fine of 3 million won, but A has objected and requested a formal trial.

On the 2nd, A was reportedly informed that she was willing to reach a settlement with Hwang Jung-min's side, but Hwang Jung-min's side ultimately rejected the offer, saying, "A is the perpetrator of a stalking crime."

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.