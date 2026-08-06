Lee Soo-kyung Buys Wine and Soju, Pays 1.4 Million Won — Receipt Length Surprises Even the Production Team

[Sportschosun reporter Jung An-ji] Actress Lee Soo-kyung surprised viewers by buying 1.4 million won worth of alcohol in a single day.

On the 6th, a video titled "From Lee Soo-kyung-style highballs to soju cocktails" was uploaded to the YouTube channel "Lee Soo-kyung Career Track."

In the video, Lee Soo-kyung showed off her love of drinking by introducing a variety of wine glasses and wines she uses herself. Taking out her favorite wine, she recommended it as her personal pick, saying, "It goes really well with meat."

She then checked the receipt and said, "I bought it this time because it was on sale. It was about 200,000 won." At that point, the production team was stunned by the endless receipt and asked, "How much did you buy? Did you buy all wine?" Lee Soo-kyung laughed and replied, "I bought other things too. I also bought some other soju."

After reviewing the receipt, the production team was shocked and said, "You spent 1.4 million won in one day?" The caption on screen, "Receipt for alcohol purchases only," added to the humor.

Later, Lee Soo-kyung said, "I think it would be nice to make and drink highballs or cocktails," and began mixing drinks herself. She then showed confidence, saying, "Let's go with the alcohol career track rather than wine. My ratio is really the best," displaying the skills of a true "ratio expert."

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.