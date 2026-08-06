86-Year-Old Sa Mi-ja Breaks Down in Tears After Surprise Gesture From Her Husband, Three Years Her Senior... 'For the First Time' in 63 Years of Marriage

[Sportschosun Jo Min-jeong reporter] Actress Sa Mi-ja was moved to tears after receiving a bouquet from her husband for the first time in their 63 years of marriage.

On the 5th, the YouTube channel "Not Omija, but Sa Mi-ja" released its first video, titled "Oh my, I guess the two are dating~ The bickering couple's 63rd-year channel launch story."

That day, Sa Mi-ja, who took on the challenge of becoming a YouTuber at age 86, launched her first personal channel with her husband's help. Unfamiliar with computers and the internet, she spent two hours struggling with everything from creating an ID to choosing a channel name, writing an introduction, and uploading a profile photo.

After finally completing the channel, "Not Omija, but Sa Mi-ja," her husband pulled out a bouquet he had secretly prepared without telling her. Sa Mi-ja, caught off guard by the unexpected gift, looked at him in surprise. She said she had never once received flowers from her husband during their 63-year marriage. Holding the bouquet she had received from him for the first time in her life, she smiled before soon tearing up with emotion.

Sa Mi-ja's husband, Kim Kwan-soo, was born in 1937 and was part of the first class of KBS open-recruitment actors. He previously worked as an actor at KBS and MBC, but left the entertainment industry in the early 1970s and became a businessman.

Meanwhile, Sa Mi-ja's official YouTube channel, "Not Omija, but Sa Mi-ja," will feature senior lifestyle content centered on the daily lives and new challenges of Sa Mi-ja and Kim Kwan-soo. Sa Mi-ja also said she plans to invite longtime fellow actors such as Kang Boo-ja, Ban Hyo-jung, Kim Mi-sook, Jung Jae-soon, and Baek Su-ryun to share candid stories.

Jo Min-jeong reporter mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.