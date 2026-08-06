Lim Young-woong Plays Soccer with Lee Kang-in in the Heat, Showing Off His Unstoppable Fan Credentials

Singer Lim Young-woong showed his deep love for soccer by spending meaningful time on the field with players including Lee Kang-in and Cho Yu-min.

On the 5th, Lim posted several photos on his social media account with the caption, "Aupa Atleti."

The photos show Lim enjoying a game of soccer with Lee Kang-in, Cho Yu-min, and other players before taking commemorative pictures together.

Although their faces were flushed red after playing in the intense heat, their bright smiles revealed their passion for the sport.

Lee Kang-in and the others also drew attention by striking Lim Young-woong's signature "Geonhaeng" pose, which means "stay healthy and be happy," while smiling brightly.

"Aupa Atleti," which Lim posted, is a well-known cheer for Atlético Madrid. Lee Kang-in transferred from Paris Saint-Germain Football Club (PSG) to Atlético Madrid last month.

Lee Kang-in has been training in South Korea while preparing for the new season after resting in Korea following the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America. His departure has been delayed due to administrative procedures related to military service exemption, and he appears to have spent meaningful time with Lim Young-woong, who also loves soccer.

Meanwhile, Lim Young-woong is widely known in the entertainment industry as a major soccer enthusiast, and he has continued to enjoy the sport despite his busy schedule while maintaining close ties with players.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.