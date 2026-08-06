"After Losing 17 kg, Kim Min-ha Reveals Her Surprising Drinking Capacity Behind Her Gaunt Figure: 'I Enjoy Soju with Cold Noodles'"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actress Kim Min-ha, who recently drew attention for her gaunt figure after losing 17 kg, reveals that she is a "naengso-pa" — a cold noodles and soju fan.

In episode 6 of MBN and Channel S's "Jun Hyun-moo's Plan 4," which airs at 9:10 p.m. on Friday the 7th, Jun Hyun-moo and Kwaktube (Kwak Joon-bin) go on a food trip with Kim Min-ha, a rising global star, to a long-established Baengnyeongdo-style cold noodle restaurant in Incheon.

Kim Min-ha, who appears in a comfortable T-shirt, picks cold noodles as her favorite food. Jun Hyun-moo immediately heads to a long-running Baengnyeongdo-style cold noodle restaurant that has proudly served customers since 1973. After arriving, he points to the sand lance fish sauce on the table and says, "This place is unusual because they put this in the noodles."

He then recalls a traumatic memory, saying, "I once took three sips of this on a variety show, went behind the set, and actually threw up." Kwaktube's eyes sparkle with curiosity, and Jun Hyun-moo quickly pours some sand lance fish sauce into a cup. After cautiously tasting it, Kwaktube tilts his head and says, "It's fine? Why is it so mild?" Jun Hyun-moo looks into the cup in confusion, then snaps, "Hey! You haven't even had any! What kind of pantomime is that?" making everyone burst out laughing.

In the cheerful atmosphere, Kim Min-ha says, "I like soju. I especially love having soju with cold noodles," and orders soju. Kwaktube casually asks how much she can drink, and Kim Min-ha smiles shyly, saying, "I can drink two to three bottles of soju." Right after that, she downs her first shot in one go, surprising Jun Hyun-moo and Kwaktube.

At last, the cold noodles are placed in front of the three, and Kim Min-ha, after tasting the buckwheat noodles served in a milky broth, exclaims, "It's different! It tastes completely different," with her eyes widening. Jun Hyun-moo is also amazed by the unusual flavor and enjoys a variety of tastes by adding sand lance fish sauce, a special seasoning, and broth in turn.

During the meal, Kim Min-ha also talks about her recently released film, "Hana Korea." When Jun Hyun-moo suddenly breaks into a North Korean dialect to joke about the film, which is based on a true story of a North Korean defector, Kim Min-ha playfully responds, "That's impressive. I can only do the lines from the movie, like, 'Breaking through the barbed wire~'" showing great chemistry with him.

Meanwhile, viewers can check out the identity of the Baengnyeongdo-style cold noodles that won over cold-noodle lover Kim Min-ha, as well as the chemistry-filled Incheon restaurant food trip, in episode 6 of MBN and Channel S's "Jun Hyun-moo's Plan 4," airing at 9:10 p.m. on Friday the 7th.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.