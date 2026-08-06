Son Dam-bi's Agency Finally Takes a Hard Line: "We Will Pursue Legal Action Against Malicious Defamation, No Leniency" (Full Text)

[Sportschosun Kim So-hee] Blitzway Entertainment, home to actors Ju Ji-hoon, Moon Chae-won, Son Dam-bi, and Jung Ryeo-won, has once again said it will respond firmly to malicious posts and the spread of false information targeting its artists.

On the 5th, Blitzway Entertainment released an official statement through its account, updating the status of legal action over rights violations against its artists.

The agency said it has been continuously monitoring rights-infringing activity targeting its artists across online communities, social networking service platforms, and other channels.

It added that it has identified numerous posts and comments involving the spread of false information, defamation, insult, malicious slander, sexual harassment, and invasion of privacy. "We are currently proceeding with civil and criminal legal action," it said.

It also stressed that deleting a post or making it private does not exempt the author from legal responsibility.

Blitzway Entertainment warned, "Even if a post is deleted or set to private, we can proceed with legal measures based on the evidence we have secured." It added, "Posts made under anonymity can also be traced to the author under relevant laws, and responsibility can be pursued."

The agency also actively asked fans to report such cases.

It said, "Reports from fans are a great help in protecting our artists' rights and interests." The agency added, "If you find any related posts or comments, please send us any available materials by email, such as the post URL, author information, and screenshots, and we will review them carefully and reflect them in our response."

Finally, it made clear its zero-tolerance stance, saying, "We will continue to respond firmly, without any settlement or leniency, to all illegal acts that infringe on our artists' honor and rights."

Meanwhile, Blitzway Entertainment represents a number of actors and artists, including Ju Ji-hoon, Jung Ryeo-won, Chun Woo-hee, Woo Do-hwan, Chae Jong-hyeop, Yeri, In Gyo-jin, Moon Chae-won, Park Ha-sun, Yoon Park, Choi Tae-joon, Son Dam-bi, and Kim Woo-seok.

The following is the full official statement from Blitzway Entertainment.

[Notice on Legal Action Regarding Rights Violations Against Our Artists]

Hello, this is Blitzway Entertainment.

We have been continuously monitoring rights-infringing activity targeting our artists across online communities, social networking service platforms, and other channels.

As we have identified numerous posts and comments involving the spread of false information, defamation, insult, malicious slander, sexual harassment, and invasion of privacy, we would like to inform you that we are proceeding with civil and criminal legal action.

Even if a post is deleted or made private, we can proceed with legal measures based on the evidence we have secured. Posts made under anonymity can also be traced to the author under relevant laws, and responsibility can be pursued.

Reports from fans are a great help in protecting our artists' rights and interests. If you find any related posts or comments, please send us any available materials, such as the post URL, author information, and screenshots, and we will review them carefully and reflect them in our response.

Blitzway Entertainment will continue to respond firmly, without any settlement or leniency, to all illegal acts that infringe on our artists' honor and rights.

Thank you.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.