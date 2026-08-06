Park Ji-hoon’s Shanghai Fan Meeting Suddenly Canceled... "We Sincerely Apologize for the Confusion"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Min-jeong] Park Ji-hoon’s Shanghai fan meeting, which had been scheduled ahead of his meeting with Chinese fans, has ultimately been canceled.

YY Entertainment, Park Ji-hoon’s agency, announced on its official fan page on the 5th that the '2026 PARK JI HOON CHINA FANMEETING [RE:FLECT] IN SHANGHAI,' which had been set for September, will not take place due to unavoidable circumstances.

Fans are also feeling disappointed by the sudden schedule change. The agency said, "We sincerely thank all MAY who have supported Park Ji-hoon and this Asia fan-con tour," and added, "We sincerely apologize to the fans who had been waiting for the Shanghai fan meeting for the confusion caused." It continued, "We ask for your generous understanding, and we will do our best to return with an even better performance in the future."

Since his Tokyo show in Japan in May, Park Ji-hoon has met local fans while touring Seoul, Kuala Lumpur, Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, Hong Kong, Taipei, Bangkok, Singapore, and other cities.

The tour, however, is still continuing. Park Ji-hoon will hold fan-cons in Macau on the 8th and in Jakarta, Indonesia, on the 29th, continuing his meetings with overseas fans. The originally announced schedule also included Shanghai in China and Manila in the Philippines, raising expectations among local fans. However, the Shanghai show was eventually canceled, and some other dates were also changed. The Manila performance has been revised from the original plan and will now be held at The Grand Hall inside the Grand Lisboa Palace Resort in Macau.

Meanwhile, after once again proving his presence as an actor through the box-office success of last year's film 'The King's Warden,' Park Ji-hoon has continued to stay in touch with fans at home and abroad through both music and live performances. The Asia fan-con tour 'RE:FLECT' is also a project that continues his meetings with global fans across multiple cities.

Jo Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.