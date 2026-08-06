"At K-Arts," Ji Ye-eun Says She Was Classmates With Park Juhyun and Kang You-seok, But "Everyone Else Was Acting in Dramas While I Was the Only One Doing Part-Time Jobs. My Self-Esteem Fell Apart"

[Sportschosun Kim Sohee] Actress Ji Ye-eun candidly opened up about a time when her self-esteem was deeply shaken as she compared herself with her talented classmates during her years at Korea National University of Arts (K-Arts).

On the 5th, the YouTube web variety show "Anyway, We Came to Chat" on the channel "Okiki" released an episode titled "Adult Dating in Your 30s."

That day, Ji Ye-eun reflected on her college years while talking about how life changes between your 20s and 30s.

She said, "I think I had more fun in my 20s. It was an arts school, so we really partied like wild kids. During class, we would even go out together to drink makgeolli," drawing laughter as she recalled her carefree student days.

She added, "Now that I'm in my 30s, I worry a lot more about what other people think and try to keep up appearances, so it feels like I'm blocked. I really feel like I'm living with restraint," describing how she has changed over time.

But college life, which she entered with big dreams, was not always enjoyable.

Ji Ye-eun said with a laugh, "When I was in my early 20s, I got into the university I wanted, so I thought, 'Of course I'm a genius. This is a school only geniuses can get into.'"

Reality, however, was different from what she had expected. She said, "There were so many talented people and so many beautiful people. It felt like I was watching the best of the best act," and added, "When my classmates were cast in dramas and appeared on TV, I couldn't even turn the television on if my parents were watching."

She went on to confess, "I was still working part-time, and I kept thinking, 'When will it ever be my turn?'" She spoke honestly about the impatience and loss of confidence she felt while dreaming of becoming an actress.

Still, she added, "I think I regained my self-esteem through work," sharing her current mindset of learning to value herself through steady activity.

Singer Chung Ha also expressed empathy after hearing her story, and the two continued an honest conversation about their 20s and 30s.

Meanwhile, Ji Ye-eun is a 14th-class acting major at Korea National University of Arts. She is known to have been classmates with actors Kang You-seok and Park Juhyun.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.