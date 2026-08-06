Even the monks were taken care of... G-Dragon eats walnut pastries after his UN speech

[Sportschosun Jo Min-jeong] Global star G-Dragon drew smiles from fans by revealing a down-to-earth side of his daily life, different from his charisma on stage.

G-Dragon recently released a video on his YouTube channel titled "G-DRAGON - Day of GD at the Opening Ceremony of the 48th Session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee." The video captures his day in full, from attending the opening ceremony of the 48th Session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee in Busan to preparing his speech and showing behind-the-scenes moments.

At the beginning of the video, G-Dragon focused on rehearsal, personally checking the podium height and microphone position and carefully reviewing his entry and exit routes. As he repeatedly read through his speech, his calm preparation reflected his serious attitude toward the event. He then took the stage and delivered a deeply moving message, saying, "We must protect the world together as it suffers from war and the climate crisis," and "I hope our small hearts, which began in Busan, will become a great stage of peace that connects the world."

After finishing his speech, a staff member at a pop-up booth handed G-Dragon freshly baked walnut pastries as he was leaving. The pastries were the "Daisy Chestnut Walnut Pastry" introduced through the "LOVE & PEACE" project jointly carried out by the JUSPEACE Foundation, founded by G-Dragon, and Buchang Confectionery. They were the official dessert served to delegations from around the world at the UNESCO World Heritage Committee event. G-Dragon accepted the pastry, smiled brightly, and took a bite, drawing attention with his simple and relaxed manner.

Later, G-Dragon showed a warm gesture by trying to offer the pastry he had just received to a monk from Jingwansa Temple whom he met along the way. When the monk said, "I’m also from the Kwon clan (Andong Kwon clan)," G-Dragon was delighted, and the two posed for a commemorative photo with bright smiles, creating a heartwarming scene.

The video also showed him gladly responding to fans’ autograph requests and reading a book while traveling on a train.

Fans who watched the video responded enthusiastically, saying things like, "I love the contrast between his on-stage and off-stage charm," "It’s cute how happy he looks even with just one walnut pastry," "His thoughtfulness toward the monk is so warm," and "That’s the dignity you’d expect from G-Dragon."

Meanwhile, G-Dragon will return as a full BigBang lineup for the first time in nine years through the group’s 20th anniversary world tour. Starting with performances at Goyang Stadium in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, from the 21st to the 23rd, he is scheduled to meet fans in 32 shows across 18 cities, including North America and Europe.

Jo Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.