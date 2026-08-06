'Attitude Controversy' Jung Joon-won, Who Reportedly Threw Up After 'What Are You Doing When You Play?' Filming, Strikes a Bold Pose Wrapped in Gong Hyo-jin's Arms

[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] Actress Gong Hyo-jin showed her solidarity with co-star Jung Joon-won by sharing a photo shoot they did together.

On the 5th, Gong Hyo-jin posted several photos from the shoot with Jung Joon-won on her personal account without adding any caption.

The released photos were taken to promote the MBC Friday-Saturday drama The Married Woman Killer. They captured the unique chemistry between the two actors, who play a married couple in the series. Gong Hyo-jin expressed the cold atmosphere and intense charisma of her character, killer Yoo Bona, while Jung Joon-won delicately portrayed the tension of Kwon Tae-seong, a reporter tracking his wife's secret.

The post drew even more attention because it was shared while Jung Joon-won was facing criticism from some viewers over his attitude following a recent variety show appearance.

Earlier, Jung Joon-won appeared with Gong Hyo-jin on MBC's What Are You Doing When You Play? on the 1st to promote the drama. On the show, he spoke little and appeared somewhat stiff because he was nervous, and some viewers pointed to his reserved demeanor as a problem.

Even after the controversy emerged, Gong Hyo-jin continued to support her junior colleague. On the 4th, she shared a scene from the broadcast on her personal account and wrote, "This husband really threw up after filming. I couldn't save him. I'm sorry," indicating that Jung Joon-won had taken part in the shoot under extreme nervousness.

Meanwhile, MBC's Friday-Saturday drama The Married Woman Killer, starring Gong Hyo-jin and Jung Joon-won, premiered on July 31.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.