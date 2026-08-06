Soo Ae Reveals Why She Had to Pause Her Career for Four Years: "I Kept Waiting for Scheduling, but It Kept Falling Through"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actress Soo Ae has returned with her signature elegance and revealed why she was absent from the screen for four years.

In a Vogue August issue pictorial released today, the actress showcased a wide range of looks, from her refined charm to her deep, alluring beauty, proving that her presence remains as strong as ever.

Moving between dark and bright backdrops, she struck confident, poised poses and displayed everything from chic gazes to a variety of expressions in each cut, creating a unique aura that only Soo Ae can deliver.

Her ability to pull off every style also stood out. Soo Ae paired oversized suits, dresses, and leather jackets with a keen sense of style, blending a classic mood with modern sensibility and further highlighting her undeniable grace and elegance.

As one of the most admired stars, she also drew attention for maintaining a flawless form despite this being her first pictorial shoot in a long time.

Meanwhile, Soo Ae has not taken on any new projects since the JTBC drama Artificial City in 2022. In the meantime, her agency posted profile photos taken last year on its social networking service on the 5th, delighting fans.

In an interview conducted alongside the pictorial, Soo Ae shared an update on her life. She said, "From the outside, I may have looked like someone who had stopped, but my days were actually quite full. I'm doing really well. I have plenty of reasons to laugh, I meet people, and I keep learning new things. I used to fill my days with schedules, but now I have to fill that space myself. It feels unfamiliar, but not in a bad way."

She added candidly, "While I was taking a break, I kept waiting for scheduling. But it kept falling through because the timing never worked out. I still have a project I'm waiting for now, but in the end, I think it all comes down to scheduling."

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.