Shin Dong-yup Bows His Head Over Daehak-ro Controversy, Says, "I Offer My Sincere Apologies to Those Who Were Hurt"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Min-jeong] Broadcaster Shin Dong-yup has apologized after controversy erupted over remarks he made on his YouTube content "Cheers Hyung." As criticism grew that he had treated Daehak-ro's performance culture too lightly, he released a direct apology and said, "I will be more humble in recognizing the dedication of those who create stage art."

On the 6th, Shin Dong-yup posted a lengthy statement on the community page of his YouTube channel "Cheers Hyung Shin Dong-yup." He said, "I sincerely apologize to everyone who was hurt and disappointed by my careless remarks on a recent episode of 'Cheers Hyung.'" He added, "Daehak-ro is a very special place to me. I was deeply moved by countless productions, including 'Subway Line 1' and 'Finding Mr. Destiny,' and I have always had respect and affection for the performing arts."

He continued, "While joking with the guests, I became too caught up in the mood and failed to fully consider the environment on site and the hard work of those involved in the performances." He added, "I once again apologize to everyone who felt uncomfortable or hurt. From now on, I will speak and act more carefully in any setting, and I will not forget the dedication of everyone who creates stage art."

The controversy stemmed from a recently released "Cheers Hyung" video. While talking with guest Boom and discussing musical actors, Shin Dong-yup made remarks to the effect that "Daehak-ro generally has many small theaters" and that "small-theater musicals do not need to wear microphones." Performing arts workers and internet users later criticized him, saying he had oversimplified Daehak-ro's performance environment and dismissed the efforts of actors and staff working on site. As the backlash spread, Shin Dong-yup posted his apology the next day in an effort to calm the situation.

Jo Min-jeong, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.