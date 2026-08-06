Former Secret Number Member Dita Surprises Fans by Revealing Romance with 1.37 Million-Subscriber YouTuber and Violinist Ahn Jun-seong: "Always on My Side"

[Sportschosun Reporter Park A-ram] Singer Dita, formerly of Secret Number, and YouTuber and violinist Ahn Jun-seong have revealed their relationship on social media, openly expressing affection for each other.

On the 6th, Dita posted a shadow photo of two people standing side by side on her personal account, along with the message, "Thank you for always having my back."

Around the same time, Ahn Jun-seong also posted on his personal account, writing, "I'll always have your back," and shared a photo with a woman believed to be Dita.

By posting meaningful messages and photos about each other on the same day, the two naturally confirmed that they are in a relationship.

Fans who saw the news left congratulatory comments such as, "Congratulations to both of you," "I hope you are always happy," "You make a lovely couple," and "I hope this leads to marriage."

Meanwhile, Ahn Jun-seong is active as a violinist and YouTube creator. With more than 1.37 million subscribers, he has won fans over by performing a wide range of popular songs on the violin.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.