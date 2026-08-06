Lee Chan-won Is Flustered by an Elderly Fan Saying He Has Filmed 23 Commercials: "I Didn't Even Know That"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Lee Chan-won will make a modest remark on "New Release Pyeonstorang."

In the episode of KBS 2TV's "New Release Pyeonstorang" airing Thursday at 8:30 p.m., a special event prepared by Lee Chan-won, who returns after a long time as the beloved "Chan-tt Chef," will be unveiled. For the event, Lee Chan-won reportedly became a disciple of Chef Yun Nara, who ranked in the top five on Netflix's "Culinary Class Wars 2," and learned her recipes, raising expectations for the broadcast.

In the video released that day, Lee Chan-won visited Yun Joo-mo's restaurant, saying, "There is someone I want to treat to a special dish I made myself." Yoon Joo-mo supported him by teaching signature dishes such as pollock hangover soup and radish salad. After tasting the food they made together, Lee Chan-won reportedly shook his head and said, "It's on a whole different level."

As Lee Chan-won and Yoon Joo-mo were nearing the end of their cooking, special guests arrived. Elderly neighbors who knew Chef Yun Nara heard that Lee Chan-won was there and came by to say hello. Lee Chan-won's warm smile as he greeted the shy fans reportedly made all of the elderly guests' hearts flutter once again.

The elderly guests showered him with praise, saying, "Chan-won, you even cook well. What on earth can't you do?" In response, Lee Chan-won waved his hands and said, "There are plenty of things I can't do." What could it be that Lee Chan-won, who sings, hosts, and cooks well, singled out as something he cannot do? Another elderly fan also surprised everyone by expressing heartfelt support, saying, "You've filmed 23 commercials so far." Lee Chan-won reportedly burst into laughter and said, "I didn't even know that..."

Lee Chan-won also moved the audience by singing "Fate in Time" on the spot for the elderly guests. One fan in the front row, who got to watch her favorite singer live, even wiped away tears, touching the hearts of everyone watching. From Lee Chan-won's surprise fan meeting in Haebangchon, which delivered laughter, tears, and warm emotion, to the special event he prepared with Yoon Joo-mo's support, KBS 2TV's "New Release Pyeonstorang" airs today, Thursday, at 8:30 p.m.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.