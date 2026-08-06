Seo Eun-hye and Cho Young-nam Shut Down Sudden Divorce Rumors, Share Sweet Newlywed Moments

[Sportschosun, Reporter Jung An-ji] Writer Seo Eun-hye, who has Down syndrome and was formerly known as Jeong Eun-hye, dismissed recent divorce rumors and shared a sweet glimpse of her daily life, showing unchanged affection for her husband, Cho Young-nam.

On the 5th, Seo appeared on the YouTube channel "Your Face, Eun-hye's Eun-hye," where she promoted her husband's art class.

In the video, Seo showed her affection by hugging Cho from behind while looking at the works he had drawn. When she saw an illustration of the two of them embracing, she said, "My brother is hugging me." Cho then smiled shyly.

Seo also actively helped promote her husband's art class. She said, "It's your turn. What's your name?" and made sure Cho, who has turned into an artist, could promote the class.

Cho was then asked what he would do during the art class and replied, "Coffee, key rings, in the oven." Hearing that, Seo explained the details herself, saying, "You draw coffee and make it into a key ring, draw bread and make it into a key ring, and draw pictures and bake them," acting as a reliable supporter.

Seo also expressed affection by looking at Cho and saying, "You are cute." The two then naturally kissed, drawing attention with their sweet newlywed atmosphere.

Meanwhile, fake news about Seo and Cho's divorce recently spread online. Seo directly denied it through her YouTube channel, saying, "We are living well. It seems fake news and videos claiming that our couple has divorced are spreading, but we are loving each other and working happily more than ever."

Seo and Cho held their wedding ceremony in May last year. Cho later opened a cafe in March and drew attention by revealing his transformation into a barista. Seo is also known to work in a studio set up in one corner of the cafe and to help Cho whenever she can.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.