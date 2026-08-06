From Box-Office Genius to a 0% Rating Humiliation... Can Kim Tae-ho Regain His Reputation with a Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix Dating Show?

[Sportschosun Jo Min-jeong reporter] Kim Tae-ho, who had previously left viewers disappointed after suffering the humiliation of a 0% ratings result despite fronting Rain (Bi) and Kim Moo-yul, has now announced that he will launch a dating program centered on office workers from Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix. With his recent variety shows falling short of expectations, attention is turning to whether he can stage a comeback with an office romance format.

TEO, the production company led by Kim Tae-ho, said on the 6th that it will release a new dating reality show, "Private Meeting Seeking" (tentatively titled "Samanchu"), on its YouTube channel on the 13th.

"Samanchu" is a so-called "company dating" format in which companies meet and go on blind dates. Six single office workers in their 20s and 30s, who have little time to date because of their busy schedules, meet during lunch break and try to form realistic couples. The first episode features a 3-on-3 blind date between men and women from Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix. Later episodes will introduce participants from a range of professions, including doctors and lawyers, creating new pairings each week.

The teaser released that day showed participants speaking candidly about realistic factors such as their jobs, income, and spending habits. When one participant asked, "You make 1 billion won and spend 900 million won?" host Dindin replied, "Is that Samsung-style flirting?" drawing laughter. Bold lines such as "You can have skinship even before dating" and "I'm going to win you over" were also previewed. The MCs watching the video said, "Office workers' dating is so entertaining" and "It's pure dopamine," expressing high expectations for the full show. The production team said it reflected the rotation blind-date and solo-party culture that has recently gained attention among people in their 20s and 30s. Based on verified information such as participants' workplaces and occupations, the show aims to present efficient and realistic encounters.

However, online reactions showed a clear divide.

Some users said they were looking forward to it, commenting, "I'm curious about the realistic dating views of employees at major companies" and "A blind date where people honestly talk about their jobs and financial mindset could be fun." On the other hand, others reacted coldly, saying, "I don't like this concept," "Kim Tae-ho always seems a step or two behind," and "Isn't this just another familiar dating show?" Some even questioned the freshness of the idea, citing the slang term "gamdadi," which means being behind the trend. Harsh criticism also followed, with remarks such as, "It's awkward for a big scale, but also too light for YouTube," and "These days, YouTubers seem to plan better than TV producers."

The increasingly mixed response to the new program is closely tied to Kim Tae-ho's recent track record. ENA's "Crazy Tour," which featured top stars Rain (Bi), Kim Moo-yul, travel creator Pani Bottle, and Winner's Lee Seung-hoon, failed to make a major impact and remained stuck in the 0% range despite its glamorous cast. His earlier MBC show "Maintto Club" also ended with a 0.9% rating, even though it featured top-tier stars such as BLACKPINK's Jennie, Go Youn-jung, and Jung Hae-in. After a string of star-studded casts failed to deliver expected results, some have even said that the planning power of Kim Tae-ho, the creator of "Infinite Challenge," no longer seems the same.

After leaving MBC in 2022 and founding TEO, Kim Tae-ho has rolled out shows including "Seoul Check-in," "Earth Marble World Tour," "Dance Singer Wandering Troupe," "Good Day," "Maintto Club," and "Crazy Tour." Attention is now focused on whether "Samanchu" can erase the disappointment of his recent projects and establish itself as a new hit.

Meanwhile, "Private Meeting Seeking" will feature Dindin as the "dating matchmaker," while Mina Sue Choi and Girls' Generation's Hyoyeon will join as MCs. The show will consist of four episodes and will premiere on the TEO YouTube channel at 6 p.m. on the 13th.

Jo Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.