IU Overcomes Breakup and Health Setbacks, Drops 19 Selfies: "Hello, Long Time No See"

[Sportschosun Kim So-hee] Singer and actress IU delighted fans by sharing an update after a long time.

On the 6th, IU posted several photos on her account along with a brief greeting: "Hello, long time no see."

The photos included a total of 19 selfies. She shared a range of moments, from getting her makeup done to a natural bare-faced look, offering an unfiltered glimpse into her daily life.

In particular, IU showed off her fresh beauty with nothing more than comfortable clothes and a natural expression. Even without makeup, her flawless skin and sharp features drew admiration, while her signature lovable charm remained unchanged.

Fans responded enthusiastically to her long-awaited update, saying, "We were waiting for you," "I missed you," "You are so pretty even without makeup," and "Thank you for letting us know how you are doing."

Last month, IU announced that she had broken up with actor Lee Jong-suk after four years of public dating. Then, just 10 days after the news broke, she said on the 20th that worsening symptoms of patulous Eustachian tube syndrome, a condition she has long struggled with, had forced her to adjust her planned concert and album schedule, drawing sympathy from fans.

At the time, she explained, "Recently, my long-standing patulous Eustachian tube syndrome worsened, and I kept finding it difficult to get my condition back to normal when singing." She added, "Experts told me that holding concerts for now would be too much."

She continued, "I feel so heavy-hearted and sorry that I may not be able to keep my concert promise. I am sorry that my ear condition seems to have ruined everyone's second half of the year." She added, "I will focus on treatment and recovery and come back as soon as possible with a new album and performances. I hope you will not worry too much."

IU later appeared at the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards, held on the 31st at Paradise City in Incheon, where she took the stage with actor Ju Ji-hoon as a presenter for the Best Actor and Best Actress awards. Despite going through a difficult time, she stood before fans with a bright smile and cheerful demeanor, showing her unchanged professionalism and earning plenty of support.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.