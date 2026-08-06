Ok Joo-hyun met Lee Hyori to soothe her heart... Fin.K.L's friendship shone amidst the 'Okjangpan controversy'

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim So-hee] Ock Joo-hyun, a member of the group Fin.

K. L and a musical actress, visited Lee Hyori's yoga studio to set aside her daily life for a while and spend some time healing.

On the 5th, Ock Joo-hyun posted several photos on her account along with multiple yoga emojis. In the photos released, Ock Joo-hyun is seen visiting the yoga studio run by Lee Hyori late at night in comfortable attire.

She is spending a leisurely time lying on her back on a yoga mat, gazing at the night sky. Although Ock Joo-hyun usually displays intense energy and charisma on stage, her natural appearance enjoying a time of rest and recharging on this day caught the eye.

In particular, as she maintains a long-standing relationship with Lee Hyori, with whom she was active in Fin. K.

L, attention was also focused on the heartwarming friendship between the two. Ock Joo-hyun recently garnered attention by expressing her thoughts regarding controversies surrounding the musical theater industry.

Previously, on the 7th of last month, Ock Joo-hyun made a pointed statement regarding the practices of autotune and partial lip-syncing in the musical world, stating, "If you go too far beyond the moderate limit, it is fraud. " Then, on the 17th, she explained the intent of her remarks once again through a fan communication platform and also mentioned the "Ock Jangpan controversy" that had surfaced in the past.

Ock Joo-hyun clarified, "I was surprised that the backlash affected junior singers. I did not mean that they should not use autotune for performances.

" At the same time, addressing Kim Ho-young, she once again clarified her stance, saying, "I am waiting. Whether you group together your friend Ok Jang-pan to prove it, or do something with your mouth and hands, this is the time for you to do something.

" She continued to display a firm attitude, adding, "The karma is quite deep, and I cannot simply overlook instances where I have caused defamation and disgrace to the production company as well. " The conflict between the two began with allegations of casting based on personal connections that surfaced during the casting for the 10th anniversary of the musical 'Elisabeth' in 2022.

At the time, Kim Ho-young posted on social media, "A chaotic mess is a thing of the past. Now it is an Ok Jang-pan," which sparked controversy as it was interpreted as being aimed at Ok Joo-hyun.

Subsequently, Ok Joo-hyun sued Kim Ho-young for defamation, but the conflict seemed to be settled for the time being after she withdrew the lawsuit amidst mediation by senior actors in the musical industry. However, Ok Joo-hyun recently revealed her feelings about the situation once again, claiming, "I most regret dropping the lawsuit at the time," and asserting, "Kim Ho-young explained that he was 'not targeting my sister but promoting his friend's father's flooring,' but I have never received an apology.

"

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.