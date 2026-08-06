Gong Hyo-jin's Remarks About Jung Joon-won, Who Was Hit by 'Attitude Controversy,' Resurface... "I Didn't Talk to Him for a While Because He Answered in One Word"

[Sportschosun Lee Gae-eun] Actress Gong Hyo-jin's remarks expressing frustration over junior actor Jung Joon-won's blunt personality are drawing attention again.

Jung Joon-won recently appeared on Gong Hyo-jin's YouTube channel, Temporarily Gong Hyo-jin, where the two talked about a variety of topics. They previously worked together as the leads in MBC's new drama Married Woman Killer.

Gong Hyo-jin said Jung Joon-won usually speaks in short answers and complained, "When I ask, 'Did you eat?' he just says, 'Yes.' That was the end of it, so I told him off." Jung Joon-won replied, "When a senior says one thing, I really try hard to answer with more than two words." Gong added, "I didn't talk to him for a while because I thought he had a hard time answering when I spoke to him."

Jung Joon-won smiled awkwardly and said, "I try to think a lot before I speak. The person who reads fortunes for me told me to be careful with my words."

Gong Hyo-jin also mentioned Ko Kyung-pyo, who is very different from Jung Joon-won, saying, "There are some childlike friends. Ko Kyung-pyo is so full of charm, maybe because he has an older sister. He even gets told to sit still. He is also extremely affectionate with other seniors." After listening quietly, Jung Joon-won honestly said, "I really envy that kind of personality. I can't do that."

Meanwhile, Jung Joon-won sparked an attitude controversy after staying silent in response to questions, refusing to take part in an acting challenge, and giving only brief answers throughout the MBC variety show What Are You Doing When You Play?, which aired on the 1st.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.