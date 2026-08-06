Actress Who Was Lee Hyo-ri's Pupil Opens Independent Yoga Studio, With Her Mentor Offering Strong Support

[Sportschosun Park Ah-ram] Actress Shim Eun-woo has shared the final stages of preparation ahead of the opening of her new yoga studio.

On the 5th, Shim posted an update on the official account of the yoga studio she runs, along with photos and the message, "Today, I installed an air conditioner."

The photos showed the interior of the newly opened space. The installation of cooling equipment drew attention as it will allow visitors to practice in a more comfortable environment.

Shim has been operating a yoga studio in Jongno District, Seoul since 2022. She will move to a new location and reopen on September 1. Before that, she plans to hold a soft opening on the 17th of this month.

Ahead of the new start, she expressed her excitement, saying, "I feel excited and busy about this new beginning. I will prepare while taking good care of my own energy so I can share comfortable and positive energy with those who visit. Please come by often."

Singer Lee Hyo-ri also showed support for Shim's new challenge. Recently, the official account of the yoga studio run by Lee featured a photo of Shim practicing, along with an introduction to her yoga studio account. Shim is known to have regularly practiced at that studio.

Shim also recently revealed on her YouTube channel that she had undergone surgery to remove a benign breast tumor. She said the tumor was found during a health checkup and removed with a Mammotome procedure, and that she has now fully recovered. She added, "I am glad it was discovered and removed before it grew larger through a breast ultrasound during my health checkup," and urged women to receive regular breast ultrasound screenings.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.