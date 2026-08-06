IU Draws Attention After Recalling Ex-Boyfriend Jang Ki-ha Just One Month After Breakup with Lee Jong-suk... A Meaningful Song Choice

[Sportschosun Jo Min-jeong reporter] Singer and actress IU, who recently broke up with actor Lee Jong-suk, is drawing attention after choosing a song by her former boyfriend Jang Ki-ha as background music for a social media post. Coincidentally, Jang Ki-ha is currently in a public relationship with actress Yoon Ga-yi. Netizens reacted with interest to the unexpected song choice, saying, "How can she be this cool?"

On the 6th, IU shared several recent photos on her personal account along with the captions, "Hello, long time no see," "I've been working hard," and "A birthday table that is very late."

The photos included natural selfies taken before and after makeup, shots taken inside a car, and moments from her daily life in comfortable clothes. She also shared a warm moment sitting side by side with actress Lee Yeon, which delighted fans.

What drew as much attention as the photos, however, was the song IU chose as the post's background music. She selected "Nothing Special," released in 2009 by Kiha & The Faces.

Jang Ki-ha was IU's former public boyfriend. The two first met in 2013 through SBS Power FM's "Jang Ki-ha's Great Radio" and later became a couple. They confirmed their relationship in 2015, drawing attention as a couple with an 11-year age gap, and broke up in 2017 after about two years of public dating.

IU later began a public relationship with Lee Jong-suk in 2022. At the time, Lee Jong-suk mentioned "that person" who had supported him for a long time during his acceptance speech at an acting awards ceremony, and the relationship became public after it was revealed that the person was IU. IU also expressed her affection for Lee Jong-suk, telling fans, "He is a dependable and cute person who has kindly supported me for a long time and always told me I was 'cool.'"

The two broke up last month, nearly four years after going public with their relationship. Lee Jong-suk's side said on July 10, "It is true that the two have broken up," adding, "They have decided to remain good colleagues."

Jang Ki-ha, meanwhile, confirmed on June 27 that he was dating actress Yoon Ga-yi. The two reportedly grew close after first meeting through Coupang Play's "SNL Korea Season 4" in 2023, and their relationship developed through shared interests in music, film, and more.

Some netizens reacted by saying, "It's cool that she can use her ex-boyfriend's song so casually," "Even the title, 'Nothing Special,' makes it feel even more unusual," and "At this point, it really seems like she listens to good music purely as music." Others urged caution against overinterpreting the choice, saying, "It's been almost 10 years since they broke up, so she may simply not care," "A song is just a song, and there is no need to read too much into it," and "She may have just picked a song she has always liked."

Meanwhile, IU has recently focused on treatment and recovery after her chronic patulous eustachian tube symptoms worsened, leading her to cancel her Goyang concert scheduled for September and postpone the release of her sixth full-length album.

Jo Min-jeong reporter mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.