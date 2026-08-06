46-Year-Old Pregnant Kim Min-kyung Ends Up in the ER at Dawn... Could Not Handle a Grueling Schedule of Four Appointments a Day

[Sportschosun reporter Jung An-ji] Actress Kim Min-kyung, who is due to give birth in October, shared an update after visiting the emergency room and opened up about the worries of an expectant mother.

On the 6th, Kim Min-kyung posted on her social media, "After the ER at 12:40 a.m., I'm now heading home," revealing that she had been to the hospital.

She also laid out her packed schedule for the day, saying, "My plan today was to wake up at 6:30 a.m., take the Korea Train eXpress (KTX) at 8 a.m., have an interview at 11 a.m., a meeting at 1 p.m., another meeting at 2 p.m., another interview at 3 p.m., and take the KTX home at 7 p.m."

But an unexpected appointment was added. Kim Min-kyung said, "After the ER at 12:40 a.m., I'm now heading home," revealing that she ended the day in the emergency room and drawing concern.

She added, "I shouldn't keep complaining about an itchy belly," but honestly admitted, "The questions they ask at the hospital are so difficult and confusing."

She described the medical staff's questions, saying, "How often do you feel tightening? When contractions come, how bad is the abdominal pain on a scale of 0 to 10? And if fetal movement is usually at 10, where is it now?" She then confessed, "If it were my own problem, I could just say, 'It's about this much,' but it's so hard because it's about the baby."

Earlier, Kim Min-kyung had also visited the hospital on the 30th of last month after complaining of health issues. At the time, she said, "I made it this far without even catching a cold, so let's just not get a fever. This is a little scary, isn't it?" She later explained that she went to the hospital after sharing her symptoms, saying, "The day before yesterday, my throat hurt so much that it was hard to swallow, and yesterday I had a runny nose. Today, I have a runny nose and nasal congestion, so it feels like my eyeballs are about to pop out."

Meanwhile, Kim Min-kyung, born in 1981, began her entertainment career after being crowned Miss Korea Jin in 2001. She appeared in the dramas "Precious Family," "Famous Chil Princesses," and "Padam Padam." Married in 2024, she recently drew attention after announcing her pregnancy at age 46, and she is due to give birth in October.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.