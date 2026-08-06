"Penthouse Worth 6 Billion Won" Kim Hye-eun Uses 3,000-Won Vaseline for Skincare, Saying It Helps Prevent Fine Lines and Improve Lymphatic Circulation

[Sportschosun Kim Sohee] Actress Kim Hye-eun has revealed her own skincare routine for keeping her skin firm even in her 50s.

On the 5th, a video titled "Did you say the serum costs just a few thousand won?! Kim Hye-eun reveals all the basic skincare products she really uses" was uploaded to Kim Hye-eun's YouTube channel, "Kim Hye-eun Just Do It! Eun."

That day, Kim Hye-eun personally introduced the cosmetics she usually uses and shared her strong interest in skincare as well as her consistent care habits.

In particular, Kim Hye-eun drew attention by revealing a special wrinkle-care tip. The method she introduced was a low-cost Vaseline massage.

Kim Hye-eun began by saying, "Should I call it my own way of preventing fine lines that I want to share with you?" She then explained, "At our age, there are lower eyelid surgeries, and these days there is also under-eye fat repositioning. I may have to get one someday too, but for now, what has helped me hold up well is actually Vaseline massage."

She added, "Isn't this cheap? I massage every night. I also need to care about brightening, so I mix it with 100% lemon oil, apply it, and massage."

"There is nothing better than this for fine lines," she said. "It also has a brightening effect, and it doubles as aromatherapy. There is a sense of rest that comes from this scent."

Kim Hye-eun also showed herself massaging parts of her face and explained the method in detail.

She said, "The reason the orbital area sags, becomes puffy, and develops fine lines is that the bone here is round, right? Blood circulation is poor, so you have to keep loosening it up. Then the lymph flow opens up."

As Kim Hye-eun's explanation that consistent care is possible even with inexpensive products drew interest, she also impressed viewers that day with clear skin and a firm look even without makeup. Her youthful appearance, hard to believe for someone in her 50s, and her steady self-care once again drew attention.

Meanwhile, Kim Hye-eun married a dentist six years her senior in 2001 and has a daughter. She reportedly paid attention to her daughter's living environment because of the child's severe atopic dermatitis and moved to a mixed-use residential apartment with a country-house feel in Seocho District, where she now lives.

The home is a penthouse of about 86 pyeong, or 244 square meters of exclusive floor space, and boasts a spacious layout and a pleasant environment. Its current sale price is said to be around 6 billion won, drawing public attention.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.