Lee Shin-young of ‘Crash Landing on You’ quietly enlisted... Handwritten letter sent after completing basic training

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actor Lee Shin-young belatedly shared an update on his military service through a handwritten letter following his enlistment.

Having quietly enlisted, he personally informed his fans of his news after completing basic military training, conveying his apologies and gratitude. On the 6th, Lee Shin-young posted a handwritten letter on his social media to personally announce his military service.

He began by saying, "Hello. This is Lee Shin-young.

I would like to apologize for delivering the news a little late. " He continued to reveal his honest feelings, stating, "Even before enlisting, I worried a lot about how and when would be the best time to tell you, but while I was a soldier, I wanted to adapt to life as a soldier so much that I couldn't share updates every time.

" He also expressed his apologies to his fans, saying, "I am sorry to those who must have been surprised by the sudden news," and "I felt bad because it seemed like you waited without saying a word. " He added, "I am always grateful to all of you who support me unchangingly and stand by my side," and shared his current status, saying, "I am also doing well, staying healthy and diligent in the place given to me.

" Finally, Lee Shin-young concluded by saying, "I will return again in a healthy and grateful state. " "I greet you," he said, also wishing for the health of his fans.

The handwritten letter released caught attention for its neat and sincere handwriting and the heartfelt sincerity it conveyed to his fans. In particular, he stated, "I have been ordered to complete my training on August 6, 2026," personally informing his fans of his enlistment after quietly enlisting and completing his basic military training.

Meanwhile, Lee Shin-young debuted in 2018 with the web drama "Just One Bite Season 2" and gained recognition for his role as North Korean soldier Park Kwang-bum in tvN's "Crash Landing on You. " Since then, he has built his filmography by appearing in various works such as "Contract Friendship," "Day and Night," "I'll Be Your Night," "Police Class," "Chaebol X Detective," and "The Moon That Rises During the Day.

" olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.