55-year-old Go Hyun-jung looks strikingly gaunt in recent photos... loose crop top highlights her extremely slender frame

[Sportschosun Lee Ge-eun] Actress Go Hyun-jung drew attention once again as she showed off her extremely slim figure.

On the 6th, Go Hyun-jung posted several photos on her social networking service account.

In the photos, Go Hyun-jung revealed her tiny waist in a crop top. Her thin arms and gaunt silhouette, with the clothes looking loose on her, especially caught the eye. Her frail frame stood out even more than the outfit itself.

Go Hyun-jung had recently worried fans by appearing even more gaunt. The photos released that day also showed her still very slender build, leaving a strong impression.

Previously, Go Hyun-jung said, "I had surgery to repair the area connecting the duodenum and the pancreas. My stomach also had problems, and it was complicated," revealing that after a major operation, she found it difficult to eat freely.

Meanwhile, Go Hyun-jung appeared in the SBS drama 'Mantis: The Murderer's Outing' last year and is now preparing her next project.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.