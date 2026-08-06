'Writer Debut' Lee Eun-hyung Becomes a Bestseller Before Publication... 'What Is Going On?' in Delight

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Jun-seok] Comedian Lee Eun-hyung shared welcome news ahead of the release of her first parenting essay.

Even before its official publication, the book made the bestseller list, and she could not hide her joy.

On the 6th, Lee Eun-hyung posted a photo on her social media along with a short message that read, "What is going on?"

The photo showed a screen displaying Lee Eun-hyung's first parenting essay, "Hyunjo Today," ranking on the bestseller list in the online bookstore's poetry and essay category.

The book is scheduled for official release on the 10th, but it has already become a bestseller through preorders alone, proving the strong interest it has drawn.

Lee Eun-hyung also could not hide her surprise at the unexpected response. With a brief exclamation, she expressed her happiness and thanked readers for their interest.

"Hyunjo Today" is Lee Eun-hyung's first parenting essay, capturing her daily life raising her son Hyunjo, the joys of parenting, and how life changed after becoming a parent. Even before publication, it has been gaining word-of-mouth attention and building anticipation among readers.

Meanwhile, Lee Eun-hyung, born in 1983, debuted in 2006 as a special-recruited comedian at SBS and married comedian Kang Jae-joon in 2017. The couple welcomed their son Hyunjo in 2024.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.