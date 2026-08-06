"Only 40 People?" BLACKPINK Faces Backlash Over 10th Anniversary Event as Fans Express Anger

[Sportschosun Kim Jun-seok] BLACKPINK's fan event marking the group's 10th debut anniversary is drawing fierce backlash from fans instead of celebration.

With attendance limited to just 40 people and the time and venue left undisclosed, complaints have poured in that the announcement was "too careless for a 10th anniversary event."

On the 6th, BLACKPINK announced through the fan communication platform Weverse that it would hold a special event to celebrate its 10th debut anniversary.

The event is scheduled for the afternoon of the 8th, the group's debut anniversary, but the exact time and location have not been revealed. The venue was described only as somewhere in Seoul, and the detailed address will be sent individually to winners.

Fans were even more disappointed after the notice said that only some members would attend because of scheduling conflicts, while participation was capped at 40 people.

Criticism quickly spread across online communities and social media after the announcement.

One fan said, "You won't even tell us the exact time and place? Do you think fans have nothing to do?" criticizing the rushed notice.

Other fans reacted by saying, "It's the 10th anniversary, and only 40 people get invited?" and "At this point, it would be better not to hold an event at all."

The eligibility rules also became a point of controversy. Only fans who had joined the Weverse membership by the 31st of last month were allowed to apply.

Fans expressed regret, saying, "There has been almost no communication through Weverse for nearly a year, so how many fans would have kept their membership going?"

Overseas fans were also cold in their response. Those who had hoped for 10th anniversary content featuring all four members said they were disappointed by the notice that only some members would attend. Comments such as, "It would have been nice even if they had done a short live broadcast together," and "A 10th anniversary for a K-pop group only happens once, so this is really disappointing," also followed.

Within the fandom, a post saying, "We were not asking for a comeback or a world tour. Even a small live stream or event to celebrate the 10th anniversary together would have been enough," is drawing strong sympathy.

The fan wrote, "Fan service is not just about entertaining fans. It is about expressing gratitude to those who have stayed with you for a long time," adding, "Now is the time to show it through actions, not words."

Some observers also suggested that the event may have been prepared belatedly after criticism grew over the group's limited communication with fans. With the symbolic 10th anniversary approaching, expectations were higher than ever, and analysts say the announcement appears to have triggered a wave of long-building disappointment.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.