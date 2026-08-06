At 64, Yoon Young-mi Stuns With a Dramatically Changed Face After a Facelift and 10-Kg Weight Loss

[Sportschosun Jung Yoo-na] Broadcaster Yoon Young-mi drew attention after revealing a strikingly changed appearance.

On the 6th, Yoon posted photos along with a message that read, "I cut my hair short today, and when I compared it with last year's photos, I realized how important a hairstyle is. Dieting, a facelift, hair transplantation, and a new hairstyle. Now all I need to do is enter Miss Korea, right? (Both photos are unedited)."

The released photos showed Yoon's look from last year alongside her current appearance. Her shorter hairstyle, sharper facial line, and noticeably younger look immediately caught the eye.

In particular, the combination of a face and neck lift, weight loss, and a changed hairstyle created a very different mood from before. Yoon said both photos were unretouched, which drew even more attention.

Meanwhile, Yoon made headlines last year when she revealed that she had undergone face and neck lift procedures. She also shared that she had lost about 10 kilograms over roughly six months, updating fans on her steady self-care routine.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.