Moon Chae-won Says, "Acting Doesn't Suit My Personality," Despite Hitting a Peak Viewership Rating of 24.9%

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Joon-seok] Actress Moon Chae-won, despite leaving behind a hit drama that reached a peak viewership rating of 24.9%, candidly admitted, "The profession of acting does not really suit my personality."

On the 6th, a video titled "Moon Chae-won's blunt facial reading analysis?? (fortune, career luck, compatibility, and more)" was released on her YouTube channel, "Moon Chae-won."

That day, Moon Chae-won was asked by face reader Park Seong-jun whether acting was a profession that suited her.

In response, she said, "Honestly, there are many parts of it that do not fit my personality."

She added, "In the past, when I quietly worked on art by myself, I really thought it suited me well." She continued, "But jobs that involve group work or require me to express myself a lot seem to have aspects that are hard for me to keep up with, given my personality."

Park Seong-jun then analyzed, "Acting is a profession where there are not many things one can control personally, so it is easy to feel anxious." He added, "However, after the age of 42, a new flow of fortune begins. As she continues working as an actress for a long time and builds authority and trust, she is destined to strengthen her own path."

Moon Chae-won nodded and said, "I keep taking what you say to heart as I listen."

The conversation then continued to her facial features and personality. Park Seong-jun told Moon Chae-won, "You have a rich imagination and think a great deal. You may look calm on the outside, but your desires are also strong." He added, "You place great importance on stability and safety, and you have a strong tendency to protect yourself."

He also noted, "Rather than meeting a wide range of people, you prefer deep relationships, and you like to move forward with a plan." He added, "You also have a strong image of someone who teaches others, like a teacher or professor."

Moon Chae-won recalled, "When I was young, my parents had my fortune read, and I was told that a profession like professor or teacher would suit me well." She added, "I was recommended those kinds of jobs much more often than art or sports."

Meanwhile, Moon Chae-won made her debut in 2007 and won widespread popularity through the KBS 2TV drama "The Princess' Man," which recorded a peak viewership rating of 24.9% nationwide, according to AGB Nielsen Korea.

She has since steadily built her filmography by appearing in numerous hit works, including "The Innocent Man," "The Good Doctor," and "Flower of Evil."

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.