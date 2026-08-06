Season 24 Oksun Reveals "I Haven't Received My Appearance Fee for Over a Year"... 'I Am Solo' Side Says, "We Paid in Full"

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Jun-seok] As Ok-soon from the 24th season of 'I Am Solo' revealed that she had not received her appearance fee for over a year after appearing on a broadcast program, the production team of 'I Am Solo' immediately stepped forward to clarify the situation.

The production team drew a line, stating that they have fully paid the appearance fees for the programs Oksun appeared in. On the 6th, Chonjang Entertainment, which produces 'I Am Solo,' 'I Am SOLO, Love Continues After That' (hereinafter 'Nasolsagye'), and 'Jijigo Bokkeum Travel,' announced, "Oksun from the 24th season has received the full amount of her appearance fees for Chonjang Entertainment programs.

" Previously, on the 5th, Oksun claimed the non-payment of her appearance fees by posting a short video on her social media along with the caption, "Those who have been cheated out of money, come here. " In the video, she said, "I have appearance fees that I haven't received for over a year.

I thought they would come in a month or two after filming, but they haven't been paid even after several months have passed. " She continued, "I received a second offer to appear from the same production team while I hadn't even received my first appearance fee," explaining, "When I told them I hadn't received the fee yet, the production team replied as if they thought I had received it.

" Ultimately, even for the second filming. She claimed that although she participated, she has not yet received payment for her two appearances.

However, Ok-soon did not directly mention the name of the program in question. Consequently, online speculation continued that the program in question might be one of the SBS Plus/ENA shows she appeared in, such as 'I Am Solo,' 'Na Sol Sa Gye,' or 'Jjigo Bokkeum Travel.

' As the controversy spread, Chonjang Entertainment immediately issued a statement clarifying that the program was unrelated to their own productions.

The production team reiterated, "The full appearance fee for the Chonjang Entertainment program for the 24th season's Ok-soon has been paid.

" Accordingly, it has been confirmed that the broadcast for which Ok-soon claimed she was unpaid is not a program produced by Chonjang Entertainment.

However, given that Ok-soon has not disclosed the name of the program in question, the dispute over the truth regarding the unpaid appearance fees is expected to continue for the time being.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.