At 45, Han Ga-in Tries Vampire Makeup and Makes a Bold Transformation with Red Lenses

[Sportschosun Jung Yoo-na] Actress Han Ga-in showed off a different side of herself by trying on striking vampire makeup.

On the 22nd, Han Ga-in uploaded a video to her YouTube channel titled, "What if 45-year-old ageless beauty Han Ga-in tried vampire makeup?"

In the video, Han Ga-in said, "Every time I do makeup content, I wonder if it's really okay to go this far. Today, I'm going all in on a concept look," and added, "I'm meeting Shin Sung-rok, who is performing in the musical Dracula. I'll try makeup that suits a vampire."

The makeup was handled by artist Lee Sung-wook, who is also known for Just Makeup. Lee explained, "Dracula has to be beautiful. Han Ga-in is already beautiful, but I'll try to bring out that eerie feeling."

Han Ga-in responded, "Usually I have a kind or feminine image, but today I want all the warmth stripped away. I hope I end up looking a little rude," expressing excitement about the dramatic transformation.

With pale skin created using white foundation, intense eye makeup, red contact lenses, and long red hairpieces, Han Ga-in was transformed into a vampire in an instant. Looking at the finished result, she said, "This is the most villainous makeup I've ever done. I love it so much," showing her satisfaction.

She later visited the theater for Dracula and met lead actor Shin Sung-rok. Dressed as Dracula, Shin guided Han Ga-in to his on-stage castle and let her experience the coffin and stage props used in the performance.

Shin said he has been carefully managing himself for the production. He stated, "Because I wear leather costumes, I have to keep my weight under control. I can't gain weight, so I exercise and manage my weight consistently."

He also revealed that he had suffered from a throat problem affecting his vocal cords a few months ago due to laryngitis. "My throat wasn't in good condition at the time, but I've fully recovered now. In fact, I think I'm in better shape than before because I studied vocalization more deeply," he said.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.