Kim Hyun-jung, now a pastor's wife, abruptly left at the height of her career... "I didn't want to deal with drunk people"

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Kim Hyun-jung, formerly of the group Space A, opened up about why she suddenly left the team at the peak of its popularity.

Now married to a pastor and living as a pastor's wife, she candidly admitted that performing in front of drunk audiences was difficult.

On the 6th, YouTube channel CTS Christian TV released a video titled "Comfort for Those Who Are Torn Between Daily Life and Faith."

That day, Kim said that after debuting with Space A in 1997, she left the group and stepped away from the entertainment industry at the height of her popularity because "I was actually extremely arrogant back then."

She continued, "Originally, the plan was to promote on TV for about six months, take a short break, do event appearances, and prepare a new album." She added, "But because the company was in poor condition, I kept juggling broadcasts and events. I could barely go home or sleep, and I was always exhausted."

She said the most difficult part was performing at nightclub events.

Kim recalled, "At such a young age, I went to so many nightclub events that I started thinking, 'I'm a singer, so why do I keep meeting drunk people every day?' There were people who grabbed my hand, and there were also very large men. I kept wondering, 'Why do I have to keep doing this?' and eventually decided to leave the group."

Although she left the team at the height of her popularity, she had not completely given up on her dream of becoming a singer.

She said, "I thought I could sing again anytime, so I went back to school and started studying." She added, "I also kept receiving offers to debut as a solo singer from other agencies."

However, her comeback did not go as planned. Kim said, "I kept thinking I would do it when the time came, but I prepared several times and each attempt fell through." She added, "After that, I started to think, 'I guess I can never be a singer again.'"

She later used her background in practical music to work as a vocal trainer, and through an unexpected turn of events, she met her current husband.

Kim revealed the backstory, saying, "I once lent someone money by chance, but never got it back, so I went to church to pray." She added, "That was where I met my husband, who was a pastor at the time, and we ended up getting married."

Meanwhile, Kim debuted in 1997 as a member of the mixed-gender group Space A and won great popularity with hit songs such as "The Scarlet Letter," "Maturity," and "Sexy Man."

She married her husband, a pastor three years her junior, in 2008, and they have one son and one daughter.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.