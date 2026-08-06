Cha Ye-ryun says, "My husband Joo Sang-wook is doing well, but I can't post bikini photos... I'm afraid it will become a news story"

[Sportschosun, Jung Yoo-na] Actress Cha Ye-ryun showed her affection for her husband, Joo Sang-wook, by preparing a hearty, nourishing meal for him.

On the 6th, a video titled "Cha Ye-ryun's super-simple nourishing recipe that her husband Joo Sang-wook ate three bowls of! (Chicken gomtang, braised tofu)" was uploaded to Cha Ye-ryun's YouTube channel.

In the video, Cha Ye-ryun candidly said, "I'm so happy because my husband's drama 'Manager Kim' is a huge hit."

That day, Cha Ye-ryun began making chicken gomtang and spicy-sweet braised tofu for Joo Sang-wook, who was heading to work for a drama shoot. She said, "These days, my husband keeps playing roles where he gets beaten up in dramas, so viewers have left a lot of comments saying, 'Please feed him some home-cooked food.' I want to prepare a nourishing meal he can eat well before work."

To bring out the rich flavor of the chicken gomtang, Cha Ye-ryun generously added a whole chicken, chicken legs, chicken breast, radish, onion, green onion, garlic, and ingredients for nengi mushroom samgyetang. She simmered it for more than an hour and a half. She then completed the meal with braised tofu in a spicy-sweet sauce, putting together a table full of care.

While cooking, she also showed her affection for her husband. Cha Ye-ryun said Joo Sang-wook had built his body for a sauna scene in the drama by eating only chicken breast for a month. She laughed and said, "He ate so much chicken breast that he almost turned into a chicken. He really looked amazing."

She also shared their daughter In-a's adorable jealousy. She smiled and said, "Once, when my husband played the father of another child in a drama, In-a was surprised and said, 'Mom, is there another baby? Then what about me?'"

Cha Ye-ryun also revealed that she deliberately does not visit her husband's filming set. She honestly said, "I don't like the image of a wife going to the set and doing all sorts of things. It can look like I'm showing off or trying to stand out, so I don't go."

She also commented on the recent renewed attention on Joo Sang-wook's old videos, saying, "So I just want to quietly support him by making delicious food. If I were to post bikini photos or something like that, wouldn't the headlines just say things like 'Joo Gangchan's wife bikini'?" She joked, drawing laughter.

After tasting the finished dishes, Joo Sang-wook tried the braised tofu first and exclaimed, "Why is this so delicious?" After eating the chicken gomtang, he kept saying, "It's delicious. It's really delicious," and went back for several helpings of the braised tofu, showing an impressive appetite.

In particular, Joo Sang-wook finished three bowls of rice and fully enjoyed his wife's cooking. Cha Ye-ryun smiled proudly and said, "It was worth simmering it for two hours. I actually feel energized."

Meanwhile, Joo Sang-wook left a strong impression with his layered performance in the Friday-Saturday drama 'Manager Kim,' which recently ended its popular run last month. He played Ju Gangchan, a construction company chairman who rose from a hired thug background, and portrayed the charisma of a ruthless power figure, twisted paternal love, human cracks, and obsessive madness in a multidimensional way.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.