Park Jin-young Says He Only Eats Organic, Then Goes on a Convenience Store Dessert Binge with Choo Sung-hoon

[Sportschosun Kim Joon-seok] Singer Park Jin-young, who is well known for his organic diet and strict self-discipline, enjoyed three Japanese convenience store desserts in a row on his cheat day and shared his happy dilemma, saying, "Will I be able to go back to my usual self tomorrow?"

Having managed his body like an athlete for more than 30 years, he showed off an unexpected side by going on a full-on eating spree with Choo Sung-hoon that day.

On the 6th, a video was released on Choo Sung-hoon's YouTube channel showing Park Jin-young and Choo Sung-hoon spending time together while vacationing in Okinawa's Miyakojima Island.

That day, Park Jin-young said, "I haven't eaten dinner for a month," and added, "I decided to manage my weight even more aggressively than last year because I was going to wear mesh for the WATERBOMB Music Festival stage. I've been waiting for tonight for a month."

He then opened up about his daily routine, saying, "I've lived for 30 years as if I were an athlete. When I wake up in the morning, I weigh myself first and memorize 20 English words. After that, I practice piano and singing, and I work out for an hour and 30 minutes every day."

He also revealed his unusual diet management method, saying, "After 3 p.m., I only eat zero-calorie foods," and "I only drink sparkling water with lemon juice, black coffee, and green tea. I want to taste things, but I don't want any calories to go in."

When asked about convenience stores in Japan, he surprised everyone by saying, "I don't even go to convenience stores much in Korea," and "If possible, I try to eat organic food. I buy things for my kids if they want to go, but I don't really eat them myself."

But cheat day was different. After entering a Japanese convenience store on Choo Sung-hoon's recommendation, Park Jin-young confessed, "To be honest, I'll tell you the truth. I really love intense flavors. I like sweet, salty, and spicy food. I just avoid them on purpose."

After tasting milk pudding, he marveled, "It amplifies the rich, savory taste that milk already has. It's the best creation you can make with milk."

After eating coffee au lait ice cream, he praised it highly, saying, "It's even better than coffee au lait itself." Then, after trying a mochi cream puff, he joked, "Who made this?", "This is worth 102 points," and "We should cast them at JYP," drawing laughter.

After sticking to a restrained diet for so long, he tasted dessert one after another and shared his happy dilemma, asking, "Will I be able to go back to my usual self tomorrow?"

Later, after moving to a restaurant, Park Jin-young said, "It's been a month since I had dinner and six months since I had beer," as he drank Okinawa beer. He then said, "Today, I'm just going to enjoy myself to the fullest," showing that he was fully embracing his cheat day.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.