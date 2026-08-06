"I Spent Hundreds of Millions of Won on Shoes Alone" Sunwoo Yong-nyeo Reveals Her Luxury Shoe Collection for the First Time After 50 Years

[Sportschosun Kim Joon-seok] Actress Sunwoo Yong-nyeo has revealed for the first time the luxury shoe collection she has been building for more than 45 years.

After taking out dozens of shoes from Ferragamo, Chanel and Prada, she said she had spent hundreds of millions of won on shoes in the past, but added calmly, "One day, you have to leave everything behind."

On the 6th, a video titled "Sunwoo Yong-nyeo Spent Hundreds of Millions of Won on Shoes Alone, Reveals Her Museum-Grade Luxury Shoe Collection for the First Time (50 Years of Collection)" was uploaded to the YouTube channel Soonpoong Sunwoo Yongyeo.

That day, Sunwoo Yong-nyeo took out shoes, sneakers and sandals she had kept around the house one by one and recalled the memories attached to each pair.

Looking at the worn soles of an old pair of shoes, she said, "These are about 20 years old."

Pointing to the oldest pair, she explained, "These are probably about 45 years old. Back then, thick platform heels were in style."

She also showed shoes she had worn when she was with her husband.

Sunwoo Yong-nyeo recalled, "My husband liked a neat style. I think I wore these when I came back from the United States," adding, "When you wear high heels, you stand straighter and feel more confident."

However, she said she no longer wears high heels because of safety concerns. "I'm too scared to walk in them now. If I fall, that's the end," she said. "I don't wear them just because they look pretty."

Her collection included many Salvatore Ferragamo items, a brand she said she had long favored.

"I liked brands a bit. Especially Ferragamo," she explained. "They were neat and pretty, so I wore them often."

A 35-year-old pair of red shoes, another pair that is 30 years old, and crocodile leather shoes brought from the United States also appeared.

Speaking about the crocodile leather shoes, Sunwoo Yong-nyeo said, "My late older sister bought them in the United States, but they didn't fit her, so she sold them to me," adding, "They are about 30 years old, but I can still wear them."

Chanel sneakers and expensive luxury shoes were also revealed. About the Chanel shoes, Sunwoo Yong-nyeo said, "These were the first Chanel shoes my son bought for me in the United States," adding that they cost about 2 million won at the time.

About another pair, she said, "I bought these for 1.7 million won," and when she looked at a pair of sandals worth about 900,000 won, she laughed and admitted, "I was crazy. I don't know why I paid that much for them."

Brunello Cucinelli shoes also appeared. When the production team explained that the brand was expensive, Sunwoo Yong-nyeo said, "I bought them in the 1 million won range. I had to buy them for appearances, but I didn't wear them much."

On the other hand, there were shoes she wore often regardless of price. Pointing to a pair she bought for 48,000 won, she said, "They're cheap, but I really like them. I've had them for more than 10 years," showing her practical side.

Sunwoo Yong-nyeo also said her shoe preferences changed significantly after a cerebral infarction. "After I had the stroke, I started wearing lower heels," she said, explaining that she now mainly wears slippers, sneakers and shoes that provide stable support for her feet.

Recently, she said, she had her foot shape and walking pattern checked in the United States before choosing shoes that suited her.

"I didn't know my feet were wide. After the test, wearing shoes that fit me felt comfortable," she said. "As you get older, foot health becomes really important. If you can't walk, it's over."

Looking over the shoes that carried the traces of many years, Sunwoo Yong-nyeo said, "Seeing them all laid out like this makes me feel like they tell the story of the years I've lived through."

When asked which pair she was most attached to, she replied calmly, "I'm most attached to myself. Shoes are just something I wear because I need them now, but one day I will leave them all behind."

Still, she expressed special affection for the shoes that had accompanied her for so long, saying, "I made a lot of money wearing these shoes, so I'm grateful. These are the shoes that helped me earn money."

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.