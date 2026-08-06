No Hong-chul loses passport on Germany's Autobahn in major mishap... "Found the bag, but still got fined 158 euros"

[Sportschosun Kim Joon-seok] Broadcaster No Hong-chul had a frightening accident while driving on Germany's Autobahn, losing a bag containing his passport and cash.

Fortunately, he got the bag back. But because he had entered the highway on foot, police also fined him 158 euros, leaving him with an unforgettable travel story.

On the 6th, a video titled "No Hong-chul loses his passport while riding a bike on a German highway (real situation, police dispatched)" was uploaded to the YouTube channel 'No Hong-chul.'

In the video, No Hong-chul enjoys a bike trip across Germany, Austria, Italy, and Switzerland, introducing the stunning scenery of the Alps and popular riding routes.

He visited Germany's Autobahn, lakes in Austria, the Dolomites in Italy, and Davos in Switzerland one after another, fully enjoying the freedom of travel.

But an unexpected accident happened near the end of the trip.

No Hong-chul recalled, "I filled up at a gas station, took out and ate some chocolate from my bag, and put it back in. I think I forgot to close the lid properly." He added, "While I was driving, cars kept flashing their high beams at me. When I stopped and checked, the lid was open, and the bag containing my passport, cash, bike documents, and everything important had disappeared."

He continued, "I was so shocked that I was about to go look for where the bag had fallen, when an elderly couple stopped their car and said, 'Did you lose a bag? We saw it lying in the middle of the road about 500 meters away,' and they even called the police for me."

Police, however, said they could not come directly to retrieve the bag. In the end, No Hong-chul went to the scene himself, and road patrol officers later collected the bag and delivered it, allowing him to safely recover his passport and valuables.

The relief did not last long. Two police cars arrived at the scene and brought another development.

No Hong-chul said, "The police told me I had to pay a fine. Entering Germany's Autobahn on foot was prohibited in the first place." He added, "I was really shocked when they said it was 158 euros."

He said, "I had planned to keep riding to France, but I was too shaken to continue. I booked a nearby place to stay and decided to rest for a day." He laughed at himself, saying, "I wondered why something like this never happened, but in the end it became one of my memories. I should have closed the lid properly."

After finishing the trip, No Hong-chul also expressed gratitude for the help he received in Germany.

He said, "I thought Germans would be reserved, but after experiencing it myself, I felt something similar to the Korean sense of 'jeong.'" He added, "Thanks to the people who put aside their own affairs and helped me until the end, I was able to return home safely."

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.