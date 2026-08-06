SOYOUGI Received a 'Proposal-Level' Gift from Her Doctor Boyfriend... Shuts Down Marriage Rumors: "It’s Not a Proposal"

[Sportschosun Jung Yu-na reporter] Model and influencer SOYOUGI revealed a large bouquet of flowers, described as proposal-level, that she received from her boyfriend, Korean medicine doctor Kim Hyung-bae.

On the 6th, SOYOUGI posted several photos on her social media along with the caption, "Wow... such a beautiful bouquet. It’s huge and so pretty. I arrived a day earlier, and my boyfriend came the next day with the flowers. We’re about to hit 200 days! Hehe, it’s not a proposal. No, it’s an incredibly touching gift. I said I was going to film a vlog, and he’s a man who knows the drill. I was debating which of the two to upload, but both turned out well..^^ Stop being so full of yourself. I took 100 photos."

The released photos showed SOYOUGI, who had traveled overseas, receiving a surprise bouquet from her boyfriend, Kim Hyung-bae. To mark the couple’s 200th day together, Kim prepared a bouquet so large it was nearly as big as he was, and SOYOUGI expressed her emotion with a bright smile.

The two then posed for affectionate couple photos while hugging tightly, creating a sweet atmosphere. SOYOUGI continued her love-filled social media posts, unable to hide how happy she was with her boyfriend’s surprise event.

However, SOYOUGI also added, "It’s not a proposal," drawing laughter as she preemptively shut down marriage rumors.

Earlier, on the 1st, SOYOUGI first revealed couple photos with Kim Hyung-bae on her social media, writing, "Please look at us kindly," and drew major attention as she made their relationship public.

Meanwhile, SOYOUGI married race car driver and businessman Seo Joo-won in 2018, but the two divorced in 2022. Kim Hyung-bae is a Korean medicine doctor who graduated from Dongguk University and is continuing his family’s second-generation Korean medicine clinic business.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.