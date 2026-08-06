Hong Jin-kyung Explodes as the 'Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix' Stocks She Bought on Expert Advice Keep Falling: "Why Did You Tell Me to Buy When It Was Expensive?"

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun] Broadcaster Hong Jin-kyung erupted after the 'Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix' stocks she bought on an expert's advice continued to decline.

On Hong Jin-kyung's YouTube channel, which was released on the 6th, economic content creator The Best Minsoo, whose real name is Park Min-soo, gave a lecture on why semiconductor stocks such as Samsung Electronics and SK hynix suddenly fell.

In the video, Hong Jin-kyung introduced herself by saying, "These are junior models of mine, and I came along because they said they were going to listen to a lecture on Samsung Electronics and SK hynix today," and "I came with them because they said I need to study stocks." Her juniors also showed their determination, saying, "We will study hard."

The lecture went on to explain the recent semiconductor market, global stock trends, the AI industry, interest rates, and investment strategies. In particular, The Best Minsoo easily explained the background behind the recent volatility in semiconductor stocks by mentioning the listing of Chinese memory semiconductor companies and changes in global investor sentiment.

During the lecture, Hong Jin-kyung worried about the stock decline, saying, "It has fallen so much today," and The Best Minsoo replied, "When it falls, it can keep falling," while adding that "the stock market is a hard market to predict."

Hong Jin-kyung then said, "I started buying after the teacher told me to buy, but it just keeps falling," and asked bluntly, "Why did you tell me to buy when it was expensive?" drawing laughter. In response, The Best Minsoo explained the recent market situation, saying, "There have been unexpected variables."

Toward the end of the lecture, he also recommended investing in exchange-traded funds rather than individual stocks. The Best Minsoo emphasized the importance of long-term investing, saying, "I recommend ETF investments over individual stocks such as Samsung Electronics and SK hynix."

Meanwhile, on the 23rd of last month, Hong Jin-kyung appeared on Study King Jin Genius with singer and actress Uhm Jung-hwa and said, "We both invested in the same stocks, and they are doing very badly now. Just thinking about it makes me want to cry."

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.