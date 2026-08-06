"I Didn't Care If My Life Ended Because I Was Burned Out" Han Ga-in Reveals the Shocking Reason She Started YouTube

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yu-na] Actress Han Ga-in said she started YouTube to overcome burnout.

On the 22nd, Han Ga-in uploaded a video to her YouTube channel titled, "What Would 45-Year-Old Han Ga-in, the Ageless Beauty, Look Like with Vampire Makeup?"

During her conversation with musical actor Shin Sung-rok, Han Ga-in asked, "It seems like you've always kept working without taking a break. What has driven you to keep going like that?"

Shin Sung-rok replied, "You can't rest. I have a family," and Han Ga-in laughed, saying, "That's so realistic." He then honestly admitted, "Because I've kept working, I don't even know whether resting is really resting. If I suddenly had nothing to do, the first few days might feel nice, but then I wouldn't know what to do."

After hearing that, Han Ga-in agreed and said, "That's exactly how I am. If I'm doing nothing, I feel so anxious, and it's really hard to endure that time."

Han Ga-in also asked Shin Sung-rok, "I heard you've developed a new interest." He recalled a difficult period, saying, "I was really depressed when I injured my voice. I had been working nonstop with my voice, so when it stopped coming out, I kept wondering what I was supposed to do and felt anxious." He went on to say, "That period made me think about life. It may sound like an excuse, but I wanted to try things I had never done before. I thought, 'Maybe I should try riding a bike.' I wanted to break out of my usual mold and live differently."

Han Ga-in then honestly explained why she started YouTube: "I was also a little burned out. I was living as if it wouldn't matter much if my life ended while I was out there today, but after starting YouTube and doing different things, it became fun."

Shin Sung-rok asked, "Usually when burnout hits, people rest. But you created one more job for yourself?" Han Ga-in replied, "That's the problem with us. When I rest, I struggle so much with my own resting self. After two or three days, I felt like I was going to die."

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.