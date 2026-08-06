Five Years After Admitting to School Bullying, Jisoo Leaves Korea with a Dramatically Changed Look... "Nothing Like the Past"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actor Jisoo has shared an update from overseas after suspending his activities in South Korea amid allegations of school bullying.

On the 6th, Jisoo posted on his social media that he had attended a brand event held at SM Mall of Asia in Manila, The Philippines.

In the released photos, Jisoo is seen meeting fans and posing in a casual outfit of a denim jacket and a white T-shirt. He was also captured smiling brightly while holding a fan made with his face that fans had prepared for him.

In particular, his slimmer face and sharper features drew attention. A more defined jawline, as if he had lost some cheek fat, along with a more mature atmosphere, gave him a very different impression from his earlier days in the spotlight. His relaxed smile while naturally interacting with fans also conveyed a sense of ease.

When school bullying allegations surfaced in 2021, Jisoo admitted to some past wrongdoing and issued a formal apology. He stepped down from the KBS 2TV drama "River Where the Moon Rises," which he was appearing in at the time, and later ended his exclusive contract with KeyEast, effectively halting his activities in South Korea.

Since then, he has continued his career by attending fan meetings and brand events mainly overseas. However, he has not resumed entertainment activities in South Korea.

Meanwhile, the legal dispute surrounding "River Where the Moon Rises," from which Jisoo withdrew amid the bullying controversy, has recently been resolved. In a damages lawsuit filed by the drama's production company, the Supreme Court of Korea finalized a lower court ruling after KeyEast, Jisoo's former agency, withdrew its appeal. The ruling ordered the former agency to pay about 880 million won to the production company. The decision concerns a civil dispute between the former agency and the production company, and it does not add any new criminal liability to Jisoo personally.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.