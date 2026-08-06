"Lee Sol-i's husband" Park Sung-kwang shares worrying update: "Our dog, who has been battling heart disease, has recovered"

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yuna] Comedian Park Sung-kwang thanked fans for their support as he shared an update on his dog Gwangbok-i, who has been undergoing treatment.

On the 6th, Park said, "This is what our Gwangbok-i looks like now. Still, his expression has improved a lot," adding, "Gwangbok-i has recovered a little thanks to the support of so many people."

Photos released along with the post showed Gwangbok-i continuing treatment in an animal hospital ward. His expression looked much more relaxed than before, drawing attention as he showed signs of recovery.

Earlier, Park had expressed concern after revealing that his dog Gwangbok-i was battling heart disease.

His wife, Lee Sol-i, also shared an update on how they have been caring for their pets, saying, "We go to the hospital together" and "We have two dogs with heart disease, so we take turns looking after them."

Meanwhile, Park Sung-kwang and Lee Sol-i married in 2020. The couple previously appeared on SBS's "Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny," where they shared glimpses of their married life.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.