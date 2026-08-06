'Mr. Kim' Lee Dong-ha says wife So Jin also told him to stop his one-eyed acting: "She said I should quit winking"

[Sportschosun Kim Joon-seok] Actor Lee Dong-ha revealed behind-the-scenes details about how his wife, former Girls' Day member and actress So Jin, reacted by telling him to "stop doing it" after he delivered a striking one-eyed performance in the drama 'Mr. Kim.'

On the 6th, a video titled "Mr. Kim ratings hit 23%! Explosive action scenes, the cold-blooded scene-stealer Nam Manager, Lee Dong-ha! I’m going to go 'ah~~~~~,' so please watch it just once" was released on the YouTube channel 'Leader Lee Jong-hyuk.'

That day, Lee Jong-hyuk invited Lee Dong-ha, who made a strong impression playing Nam Manager in the drama 'Mr. Kim,' as a guest.

Lee Jong-hyuk noted the show's success, saying that 'Mr. Kim' had ranked No. 1 in Netflix's non-English TV category for two consecutive weeks and had surpassed 20% in viewership ratings, rising to the second-highest rating ever for an SBS Friday-Saturday drama.

When asked whether he had expected such high ratings, Lee Dong-ha said he thought the script was very entertaining and hoped it would do well. He added, however, that he had only expected around 10% and had never imagined it would go beyond 22%.

He went on to say that the first episode drew ratings in the 9% range, while the second episode reached 15%, calling it truly surprising. He also recalled receiving many messages from friends he had lost touch with, saying they were watching and enjoying the show.

Still, he said people rarely recognize him in public. Lee Dong-ha explained, "I spend most of my time going back and forth to rehearsal rooms, so I don't really feel the increase in fans. People don't recognize me at all on the street."

Lee Jong-hyuk then joked that since he keeps frowning in the drama, people might recognize him better if he walked around like Nam Manager in real life, drawing laughter.

Lee Dong-ha also said he studied the character carefully to create Nam Manager's one-eyed expression.

He explained, "In the original webtoon, the character often appears with one eye closed. I wondered why, and after looking into it, I learned that an eyelid can droop if someone suffers an injury. I paid a lot of attention to making him look like someone wounded in battle." After hearing that, Lee Jong-hyuk lifted his chin and acted out the one-eyed expression himself, then joked, "If you do it like this, people might mistake it for winking."

Lee Dong-ha said he also practiced the expression repeatedly at home with his wife, So Jin.

He said, "I showed it to my wife a lot while practicing. When I asked, 'How is it?' she said, 'Stop it already. Why do you keep making that face?'" His story drew laughter.

Lee Dong-ha and So Jin married in November 2023 after a long relationship. So Jin debuted as a member of Girls' Day before later turning to acting and appearing in a variety of productions.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.